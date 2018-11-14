Police: Man dead after mother’s boyfriend stabs him in Falls Church

Fairfax County Police say the stabbing death happened around 1 a.m. in an apartment on the 2900 block of Charing Cross Road, near the Merrifield Shopping Center.

WASHINGTON — A 27-year-old man is dead after police say he was stabbed by his mother’s boyfriend early Wednesday morning in Falls Church, Virginia.

Fairfax County Police say they found Oscar Daniel Diaz Fuentes inside the apartment suffering from a stab wound to the torso when they responded to the 2900 block of Charing Cross Road, near the Merrifield Shopping Center around 1 a.m.

Fuentes was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Jose Adalberto Vasquez Hernandez, 36, faces a homicide charge in the stabbing. Police say he was outside the apartment building when they arrived.

Police say both men lived in the apartment and the two had an altercation earlier that night. Hernandez later returned and stabbed Fuentes.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

