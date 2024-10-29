WTOP’s The Health Care Agenda 2024

Real policies for real people

How can we ensure everyone has access to the health care, dental and prescription medication services they need?

Building an equitable, accessible and innovative health care system in the U.S. is an ongoing challenge. Innovation appears to be booming as new treatments enter the market, research continues to move cures closer, and digital health brings data-driven care to the forefront. But the gap between innovation and a patient’s ability to access care persists.

Join WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller for our The Health Care Agenda event, as we talk with congressional and health care industry leaders about what is on the nation's health care policy agenda right now and the ways in which smart policy could directly impact health outcomes.

The event will explore:

How to tackle inequities and establish a new model for medicare payments

How to overcome barriers to oral health access, particularly among people over 65

How to protect patient choice in treatments and life-saving prescription medications

