WTOP’s Health Care Horizons 2026

Register now for WTOP’s Health Care Horizons. This one-day event will examine the “Forgotten Smoker” population and the policy strategies needed to reduce disparities, combat misinformation and improve health outcomes for millions of Americans.

Register now for WTOP’s Health Care Horizons. This one-day event will examine the “Forgotten Smoker” population and the policy strategies needed to reduce disparities, combat misinformation and improve health outcomes for millions of Americans.

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Despite decades of public health progress and anti-smoking campaigns, roughly 25 million Americans still smoke. Many adults — including veterans, older adults and other underserved populations — continue to face barriers to quitting, while misinformation about nicotine, tobacco harm reduction and available alternatives remains widespread.

How can policymakers better support adults seeking to move away from combustible cigarettes while protecting public health?

Register now for WTOP’s Health Care Horizons. This one-day event will examine the “Forgotten Smoker” population and the policy strategies needed to reduce disparities, combat misinformation and improve health outcomes for millions of Americans. Hear from public health leaders, policy experts and advocates on how evidence-based approaches can help shape the future of tobacco harm reduction.