Aerial view of wind farm, wind power generator in green landscape with distributed energy icons. Wind turbine power generation concept
WTOP’s Energy Innovation Strategy Session
April 30, 2025
Creating a clean energy future
Clean fuels continue to create jobs, help reduce green-house gas emissions and improve air quality. What’s on the horizon?

Join WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller for our 2025 Energy Innovation Strategy Session to find out. He will be talking with congressional and energy industry leaders about clean fuel options and how the energy industry can and is changing.

The event will explore:

  • Untapped clean energy opportunities
  • How biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel meet the nation’s transportation needs today
  • Policy changes needed to ensure the continued evolution of clean energy options in the future

Register now to get a front-row seat to this exclusive virtual event.

Speakers

John Garamendi

Rep. John Garamendi

California’s 8th District

U.S. House of Representatives

Dusty Johnson

Rep. Dusty Johnson

South Dakota

U.S. House of Representatives

Kurt Kovarik

Kurt Kovarik

Vice President, Federal Affairs

Clean Fuels Alliance America

Sponsors

