WTOP’s Balancing the Housing Equation 2026

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from WTOP and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
Copyright © 2022 WTOP. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Register now for WTOP’s Balancing the Housing Equation. This one-day event will examine how housing policy can center community wellness and treat housing as both a human right and a public health essential. Join WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller for a conversation with policymakers and industry experts on building affordable housing that goes beyond shelter — integrating health care, social services and high-quality design to support the whole person and destigmatize affordable communities. Learn how a holistic approach to housing can help create healthier, more stable communities where everyone can thrive.
Speakers
Dejernette (Dee Dee) Beaty
Senior Vice President of Housing
Volunteers of America
Mitchell Miller
Capitol Hill Correspondent
WTOP