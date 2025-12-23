Live Radio
WTOP’s Balancing the Housing Equation 2026
March 3, 2026
10:30 AM Webinar 1 Hour No Fee
This one-day event will examine how housing policy can center community wellness and treat housing as both a human right and a public health essential.
Register now for WTOP’s Balancing the Housing Equation. This one-day event will examine how housing policy can center community wellness and treat housing as both a human right and a public health essential. Join WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller for a conversation with policymakers and industry experts on building affordable housing that goes beyond shelter — integrating health care, social services and high-quality design to support the whole person and destigmatize affordable communities. Learn how a holistic approach to housing can help create healthier, more stable communities where everyone can thrive.

Speakers

Dejernette (Dee Dee) Beaty

Senior Vice President of Housing

Volunteers of America

Mitchell Miller

Capitol Hill Correspondent

WTOP

Sponsors

