Top 10 2022 Voting

WTOP is proud to announce that the following local area restaurants have been selected as finalists for the WTOP Top…

WTOP is proud to announce that the following local area restaurants have been selected as finalists for the WTOP Top 10 Contest!

Vote for your favorite local area restaurant in each of the 10 categories below and WTOP will award the one with the most votes in each category $1,000 as the Grand Prize Winner!

Come back to vote for your favorite once per category, per day Aug. 1 through Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. See which of your favorite restaurants have taken the lead by checking our Top 10 Leaderboard.

Scroll down to vote using the form below!

Spread the word! Share the WTOP Top 10 Contest on Facebook or Twitter!

This year’s WTOP Top 10 Categories are:

For 2 additional BONUS votes, post to social media using the icons below!