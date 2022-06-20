Primary Day: DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | 2 Va. races stand out | Local election news

2022 Marine Corps Marathon runners: Share your stories with WTOP

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The 2022 Marine Corps Marathon Weekend will been changed from in-person races to virtual events. The marathon, 50K and 10K events must be completed between Oct. 1 and Nov. 10.

WTOP wants to hear what motivates you to run. We are looking for runners to feature in an upcoming on-air and online special report. If you or someone you know has an interesting story to tell, fill out the form below.

And don’t forget to check out some of WTOP’s features on past runners.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from WTOP and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2022 WTOP. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

Federal agencies commemorate Juneteenth holiday

IRS expands AI-powered bots to set up payment plans with taxpayers over the phone

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

Defense funding topline up in the air for 2023 after committees release bills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up