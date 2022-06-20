2022 Marine Corps Marathon runners: Share your stories with WTOP

The 2022 Marine Corps Marathon Weekend will been changed from in-person races to virtual events. The marathon, 50K and 10K…

The 2022 Marine Corps Marathon Weekend will been changed from in-person races to virtual events. The marathon, 50K and 10K events must be completed between Oct. 1 and Nov. 10.

WTOP wants to hear what motivates you to run. We are looking for runners to feature in an upcoming on-air and online special report. If you or someone you know has an interesting story to tell, fill out the form below.

And don’t forget to check out some of WTOP’s features on past runners.