How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 6/30/2026

U.S. stocks rose and trimmed their losses in what had been a rocky June. The S&P 500 gained 0.8% Tuesday,…

U.S. stocks rose and trimmed their losses in what had been a rocky June.

The S&P 500 gained 0.8% Tuesday, though it still fell to its first losing month following two fabulous ones. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% to another record, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.5%.

Stocks in the artificial-intelligence industry were strong following sharp swings earlier in the month on worries they’d grown too expensive. Treasury yields rose in the bond market as oil prices eased.

Stock indexes rose in much of Europe and Asia, while the Japanese yen fell near a 40-year low against the U.S. dollar.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 58.93 points, or 0.8%, to 7,499.36.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136.46 points, or 0.3%, to 52,319.20.

The Nasdaq composite rose 393.58 points, or 1.5%, to 26,213.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13.95 points, or 0.5%, to 3,024.37.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 145.34 points, or 2%.

The Dow is up 443.09 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 916.10 points, or 3.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 14.28 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 653.86 points, or 9.6%.

The Dow is up 4,255.91 points, or 8.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,971.73 points, or 12.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 542.46 points, or 21.9%.

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