AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

March 31, 2023, 3:22 AM

March 23-30, 2023

From protests against the raising of the retirement age in France to Kamala Harris’ visit to Ghana and Belgium beating Germany in an international friendly soccer match in Colgone, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP chief photographer Jerome Delay in Johannesburg.

