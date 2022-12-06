Home » Europe News » Spain 0, Morocco 0

Spain 0, Morocco 0

The Associated Press

December 6, 2022, 12:57 PM

Spain 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks — Morocco, Abdelhamid Sabiri, G; Hakim Ziyech, G; Badr Benoun, NG; Achraf Hakimi, G. Spain, Pablo Sarabia, NG; Carlos Soler, NG; Sergio Busquets, NG.

Goalies_Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Robert Sanchez; Morocco, Bono, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Munir.

Yellow Cards_Laporte, Spain, 76th; Saiss, Morocco, 90th.

Referee_Fernando Rapallini. Assistant Referees_Pablo Belatti, Diego Yamil Bonfa, Mauro Vigliano. 4th Official_Raphael Claus.

A_44,667.

___

