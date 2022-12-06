Spain 0, Morocco 0

|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Morocco
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks — Morocco, Abdelhamid Sabiri, G; Hakim Ziyech, G; Badr Benoun, NG; Achraf Hakimi, G. Spain, Pablo Sarabia, NG; Carlos Soler, NG; Sergio Busquets, NG.
Goalies_Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Robert Sanchez; Morocco, Bono, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Munir.
Yellow Cards_Laporte, Spain, 76th; Saiss, Morocco, 90th.
Referee_Fernando Rapallini. Assistant Referees_Pablo Belatti, Diego Yamil Bonfa, Mauro Vigliano. 4th Official_Raphael Claus.
A_44,667.
___
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.