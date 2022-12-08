BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union presidency says Croatia will enter Europe’s ID-check-free area in January.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
December 8, 2022, 8:42 AM
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union presidency says Croatia will enter Europe’s ID-check-free area in January.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.