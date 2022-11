NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — White House: Biden, Xi agreed ‘nuclear war should never be fought,’ condemned Russian atomic threats…

Listen now to WTOP News

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — White House: Biden, Xi agreed ‘nuclear war should never be fought,’ condemned Russian atomic threats on Ukraine.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.