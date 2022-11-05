Sports on TV for Sunday, November 6

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, November 6
|AUTO RACING
|12 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Valencian Grand Prix, Valencia, Spain (Taped)
|3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
|CFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Division Semifinal: Hamilton at Montreal
|4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Division Semifinal: Calgary at British Columbia
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|12 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern vs. Michigan, Championship, Columbus Ohio
|4 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: Liberty vs. Old Dominion, Championship, Norfolk, Va.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, Quarterfinal
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Diego St. at Washington
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh at Virginia, Quarterfinal
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina at Syracuse, Quarterfinal
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson at Duke, Quarterfinal
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Florida St. vs. North Carolina, Championship, Cary, N.C.
|1 p.m.
ESPNEWS — American Athletic Tournament: SMU vs. Memphis, Championship, Orange County, Fla.
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: Xavier vs. Georgetown, Championship, Boyds, Md.
|2 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Michigan St., Championship, Columbus, Ohio
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Bucknell at Army, Championship
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: West Virginia vs. TCU, Championship, Round Rock, Texas
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: South Carolina vs. Alabama, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Tennessee
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi at South Carolina
SECN — Arkansas at Georgia
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.
|FISHING
|8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Redfish Cup Championship, Port Aransas, Texas
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship (Playoff 2), Final Round, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|MARATHON
|8:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — The TCS New York City Marathon: From New York
|3 p.m.
ABC — The TCS New York City Marathon: From New York (Taped)
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
NBATV — Long Island Nets at College Park Skyhawks
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Salt Lake City at Team Ignite
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Chicago, Indianapolis at New England, Buffalo at NY Jets, Las Vegas at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Atlanta, Carolina at Cincinnati, Green Bay at Detroit, Minnesota at Washington
|4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Arizona
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Tampa Bay
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Tennessee at Kansas City
|NHL HOCKEY
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Toronto at Carolina
|9 p.m.
NHLN — Florida at Anaheim
|RODEO
|4 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series Championship: Day 3, Las Vegas
|RUGBY
|3 p.m.
CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Championship Matches, Hong Kong (Taped)
|SKATEBOARDING
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Street League Skateboarding Super Crown Rio: Men’s Final, Rio de Janeiro
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at St. Johnstone
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at West Ham United
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at AS Roma
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL League One: Chattanooga at South Georgia, Final
|SPEEDSKATING
|2 p.m.
CNBC — ISU Short Track Speedskating: World Cup, Salt Lake City (Taped)
|TENNIS
|6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final
|9 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles Final
|2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Semifinals
|8 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Semifinals —
