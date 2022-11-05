ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Sports on TV for Sunday, November 6

The Associated Press

November 5, 2022, 7:30 PM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, November 6
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.

NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Valencian Grand Prix, Valencia, Spain (Taped)

3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Playoffs – Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

CFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Division Semifinal: Hamilton at Montreal

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Division Semifinal: Calgary at British Columbia

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern vs. Michigan, Championship, Columbus Ohio

4 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Liberty vs. Old Dominion, Championship, Norfolk, Va.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, Quarterfinal

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Diego St. at Washington

4 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh at Virginia, Quarterfinal

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina at Syracuse, Quarterfinal

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Clemson at Duke, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Florida St. vs. North Carolina, Championship, Cary, N.C.

1 p.m.

ESPNEWS — American Athletic Tournament: SMU vs. Memphis, Championship, Orange County, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: Xavier vs. Georgetown, Championship, Boyds, Md.

2 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Michigan St., Championship, Columbus, Ohio

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Bucknell at Army, Championship

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: West Virginia vs. TCU, Championship, Round Rock, Texas

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: South Carolina vs. Alabama, Championship, Pensacola, Fla.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Tennessee

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi at South Carolina

SECN — Arkansas at Georgia

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon St.

FISHING
8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Redfish Cup Championship, Port Aransas, Texas

GOLF
5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Final Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Final Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship (Playoff 2), Final Round, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MARATHON
8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — The TCS New York City Marathon: From New York

3 p.m.

ABC — The TCS New York City Marathon: From New York (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

NBATV — Long Island Nets at College Park Skyhawks

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Salt Lake City at Team Ignite

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Chicago, Indianapolis at New England, Buffalo at NY Jets, Las Vegas at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Atlanta, Carolina at Cincinnati, Green Bay at Detroit, Minnesota at Washington

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Tampa Bay

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Tennessee at Kansas City

NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Carolina

9 p.m.

NHLN — Florida at Anaheim

RODEO
4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series Championship: Day 3, Las Vegas

RUGBY
3 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Championship Matches, Hong Kong (Taped)

SKATEBOARDING
3 p.m.

ESPN — Street League Skateboarding Super Crown Rio: Men’s Final, Rio de Janeiro

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at St. Johnstone

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at West Ham United

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at AS Roma

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL League One: Chattanooga at South Georgia, Final

SPEEDSKATING
2 p.m.

CNBC — ISU Short Track Speedskating: World Cup, Salt Lake City (Taped)

TENNIS
6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles Final

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Semifinals

8 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Semifinals —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

