Seahawks return from bye and host struggling Raiders

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (3-7) at SEATTLE (6-4) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Seahawks by 3 1/2.…

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (3-7) at SEATTLE (6-4)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Seahawks by 3 1/2.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 4-6; Seahawks 6-4.

SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 29-26.

LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Raiders 27-3, Oct. 14, 2018, in London.

LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Broncos 22-16 in OT; Seahawks were on a bye.

RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (23), PASS (8T), SCORING (16).

RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (20), PASS (24T), SCORING (24).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (13), PASS (13), SCORING (5).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE: OVERALL (26), RUSH (28), PASS (21), SCORING (22T).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Raiders minus-1; Seahawks plus-4.

RAIDERS PLAYER TO WATCH: DE Chandler Jones. He has a strong history against the Seahawks with 16½ sacks, 12 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles in 11 games. The problem for the Raiders is that that’s the old Jones when he played for the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals. He has just half a sack this season, but with Maxx Crosby facing double teams on the other side, Jones should have opportunities.

SEAHAWKS PLAYER TO WATCH: CBs Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant. Seattle’s two rookie cornerbacks have faced plenty of challenges already this season from opposing wide receivers and now comes maybe their biggest to date. Davante Adams has been targeted 44 times and has 26 catches and five touchdowns in just the past three games. The Raiders won’t be shy throwing his direction, which is likely to mean plenty of activity for Woolen and Bryant.

KEY MATCHUP: Can the Raiders get something from Josh Jacobs and the run game against the Seahawks defensive front? That’s been the tipping point for most of this season for Seattle. When the Seahawks are able to stop the run, they’ve mostly had success. Tampa Bay was able to rush for 161 yards against Seattle two weeks ago in Germany. Jacobs topped 100 yards for the fourth time this season last week against Denver.

KEY INJURIES: OT Kolton Miller (shoulder and abdomen) didn’t play at Denver on Sunday. CB Nate Hobbs is eligible to come off injured reserve with a broken hand. … Seattle is mostly healthy coming out of the bye and should have CB Tre Brown back on the field this week nearly a year to the day of suffering a torn patellar tendon.

SERIES NOTES: The former AFC West rivals haven’t played much since Seattle made the shift to the NFC more than 20 years ago. The Seahawks have won the past two in the series. The previous meeting came in 2018 when Seattle thumped the Raiders 27-3 in a game played in London. It was the first European game for Seattle and second for the Raiders.

STATS AND STUFF: The Raiders’ seven turnovers are the fewest in the NFL. … Jacobs has rushed for 4,017 yards. Marcus Allen is the only other player in Raiders history with 4,000 yards in his first four seasons. … Jacobs also is 70 yards from becoming the third Raider with three 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Allen (1983-85) and Mark van Eeghen (1976-78) are the other two. … Adams has 9,046 receiving yards, the fifth player in league history with at least 9,000 yards and 80 touchdowns in his first 126 games. The other four are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. … Crosby is two tackles from becoming the third player in the franchise since 1982 to have at least 200 tackles and 30 sacks in his first four seasons. Overall, he would be the first since Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt in 2020. … The Seahawks play their first home game in nearly a month and play five of their final seven games at Lumen Field. … Since 2012, Seattle is 40-16 coming off a loss. … Pete Carroll will tie Paul Brown for 17th on the career wins list at 170 with his next victory. … Seattle QB Geno Smith leads the NFL in completion rate (72.8) and is second in passer rating (108.0). His completion percentage is the fifth-highest all-time through a team’s first 10 games, with a minimum of 150 pass attempts. Drew Brees and Tom Brady hold the four higher marks … RB Kenneth Walker III is tied with Derrick Henry for the most rushing touchdowns since Week 5 with seven. … Pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu leads the team with seven sacks and 15 QB hits. Nwosu had one sack and four tackles for loss in his most recent game against the Raiders last season while with the Chargers. … LB Jordan Brooks is tied for second in the NFL with 106 total tackles through 10 games. … Woolen grabbed his fifth interception two weeks ago against the Bucs. He’s the third player since 2010 with five interceptions in his first 10 career games, joining Casey Hayward and former Seattle safety Earl Thomas. … K Jason Myers is 5-for-5 on kicks of 50 yards or more this season. Needs one more to tie Steven Hauschka’s franchise mark of six.

FANTASY TIP: The Seahawks were frustrated by their lack of a run game in the loss to Tampa Bay. Walker was limited to 17 yards on 10 carries. The Seahawks seem set on not letting that happen again, so expected plenty of opportunities for Walker to put up yards against the 20th-ranked run defense in the league.

