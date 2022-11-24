Portugal 3, Ghana 2

Ghana 0 2 — 2 Portugal 0 3 — 3 First Half_None. Second Half_1, Portugal, Ronaldo, (penalty kick), 65th minute;…

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Portugal, Ronaldo, (penalty kick), 65th minute; 2, Ghana, Ayew, 73rd; 3, Portugal, Felix, (Fernandes), 78th; 4, Portugal, Leao, (Fernandes), 80th; 5, Ghana, Bukari, 89th.

Goalies_Ghana, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Ibrahim Danlad; Portugal, Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa.

Yellow Cards_Kudus, Ghana, 45th; Ayew, Ghana, 49th; Seidu, Ghana, 57th; Williams, Ghana, 90th+1; Pereira, Portugal, 90th+1; Fernandes, Portugal, 90th+5.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Corey Parker, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Stephanie Frappart.

A_42,662.

