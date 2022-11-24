Portugal 3, Ghana 2

|Ghana
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Portugal
|0
|3
|—
|3
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Portugal, Ronaldo, (penalty kick), 65th minute; 2, Ghana, Ayew, 73rd; 3, Portugal, Felix, (Fernandes), 78th; 4, Portugal, Leao, (Fernandes), 80th; 5, Ghana, Bukari, 89th.
Goalies_Ghana, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Ibrahim Danlad; Portugal, Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa.
Yellow Cards_Kudus, Ghana, 45th; Ayew, Ghana, 49th; Seidu, Ghana, 57th; Williams, Ghana, 90th+1; Pereira, Portugal, 90th+1; Fernandes, Portugal, 90th+5.
Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Corey Parker, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Stephanie Frappart.
A_42,662.
___
