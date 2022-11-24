Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Home » Europe News » Portugal 3, Ghana 2

Portugal 3, Ghana 2

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 1:05 PM

Ghana 0 2 2
Portugal 0 3 3

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Portugal, Ronaldo, (penalty kick), 65th minute; 2, Ghana, Ayew, 73rd; 3, Portugal, Felix, (Fernandes), 78th; 4, Portugal, Leao, (Fernandes), 80th; 5, Ghana, Bukari, 89th.

Goalies_Ghana, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Ibrahim Danlad; Portugal, Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa.

Yellow Cards_Kudus, Ghana, 45th; Ayew, Ghana, 49th; Seidu, Ghana, 57th; Williams, Ghana, 90th+1; Pereira, Portugal, 90th+1; Fernandes, Portugal, 90th+5.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Corey Parker, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Stephanie Frappart.

A_42,662.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

