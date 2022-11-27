O’Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday.…

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday.

O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension.

The 39-year-old O’Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was fired in August after Bournemouth lost 9-0 at Liverpool, which tied the record for the heaviest defeat in the Premier League’s 30-year history.

O’Neil has overseen 11 league games in that time, with Bournemouth claiming two wins and four draws from the first six, then having four straight defeats before bouncing back with a 3-0 victory over Everton just before the World Cup break.

Bournemouth is 14th in the standings, three points above the relegation zone.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.