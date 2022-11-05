Lens beats Angers for a 4th straight victory, Ajaccio wins

PARIS (AP) — Second-place Lens won 2-1 at rock-bottom Angers to secure a fourth straight victory and move two points…

PARIS (AP) — Second-place Lens won 2-1 at rock-bottom Angers to secure a fourth straight victory and move two points behind French league leader Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

Forward Wesley Said gave Lens the lead in the 21st minute and Argentine defender Facundo Medina made it 2-0 early in the second half. Defender Miha Blazic pulled a late goal back for Angers, which has lost six straight games and has only eight points from 14 matches.

Relegation battler Ajaccio got a boost by beating fellow struggler Strasbourg 4-2, with all the goals coming in the first half.

Attacking midfielder Youcef Belaïli stood out for the home side by scoring twice and setting up another goal as the Corsican side moved up to 17th place, while Alsace-based Strasbourg slid to 18th.

