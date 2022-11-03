Germany’s Timo Werner out of World Cup with ankle injury

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Germany forward Timo Werner will not be able to play at the World Cup after he…

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Germany forward Timo Werner will not be able to play at the World Cup after he tore an ankle ligament, his club Leipzig said on Thursday.

Werner went off in the 19th minute of Leipzig’s 4-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday after signaling to the bench and showing visible discomfort.

“Scans today in Leipzig showed that he has unfortunately torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle. Timo Werner will therefore be out for the rest of 2022,” the club said.

“A decision on his treatment will be made in the coming days.”

Germany’s opening World Cup game in Qatar is on Nov. 23 against Japan.

