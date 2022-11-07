ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | DC mayoral candidates | Spanberger-Vega congressional race
Home » Europe News » German customs officials seize…

German customs officials seize cocaine valued at $44.3M

The Associated Press

November 7, 2022, 9:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — German customs officials have seized 635 kilograms of cocaine among bananas shipped from Ecuador, authorities said Monday.

The cocaine, compressed into blocks and wrapped in plastic film, was found Oct. 27 in several packages in Duisburg in western Germany, the customs office in nearby Essen said.

The packages were wedged between bananas in a container shipped from Ecuador that had arrived in Germany via the Dutch port of Vlissingen. Employees at the company the bananas were delivered to noticed the packages and notified customs.

Authorities put the street value of the cocaine at about 44.5 million euros ($44.3 million), German news agency dpa reported.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Latin America News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up