Swiss aim to set record for world’s longest passenger train

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 7:33 AM

GENEVA (AP) — A Swiss railway company plans to try to set a record for the world’s longest passenger train during a Saturday trip on one of the most spectacular tracks through the Alps.

The Rhaetian Railway company plans to run the 1.9-kilometer-long (1.2-mile-long) train with 100 coaches and fours engines along the Albula/Bernina route from Preda to Berguen.

The route was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008 and leads through 22 tunnels, some of which spiral through mountains, and across 48 bridges, including the famed Landwasser Viaduct.

The entire journey of about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) will take about an hour.

Rhaetian Railway director Renato Fasciati said going for the record was intended to highlight some of Switzerland’s engineering achievements and to celebrate 175 years of Swiss railways.

