RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’ | Warplane crashes in Siberia | Threats to Norway's infrastructure | Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians
Home » Europe News » Boris Johnson says he…

Boris Johnson says he will not run to lead UK Conservative Party, quashing comeback speculation

The Associated Press

October 23, 2022, 4:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson says he will not run to lead UK Conservative Party, quashing comeback speculation.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Energy’s Idaho National Lab giving boost to 5G benefits, security with new range

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up