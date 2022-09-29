IAN NEWS: Live updates | Millions without electricity | Virginia declares state of emergency | Neptune Festival canceled | Ian strikes Florida hospital
Home » Europe News » Several people try to…

Several people try to enter Iranian Embassy in Oslo

The Associated Press

September 29, 2022, 10:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Several people in a violent crowd attempted to enter the Iranian Embassy in Oslo, police said Thursday, with scuffles breaking out and rocks being thrown at officers. Authorities said 90 people had been detained.

A crowd had gathered outside the diplomatic mission in Oslo to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in Iran after she was detained by Iran’s morality police. Several were shouting, others had Kurdish flags around their shoulders. Some called for freedom for Kurdistan, women’s freedom and shouted the name of Amini.

Police in the Norwegian capital said “many people were behaving violently.”

Amini was arrested for allegedly breaking headscarf rules and died on Sept. 16. The Iranian police said she died of a heart attack and wasn’t mistreated, but her family has cast doubt on that account. The Oslo clashes came as protests over her death spread across dozens of Iranian cities, towns and villages.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Veteran records bill advances in Senate, but panel deadlocks on NARA nominee

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

Income plays a role in participants’ likeliness to change TSP contributions, FRTIB finds

Several military branches poised to miss recruitment targets for fiscal 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up