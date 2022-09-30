IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | Climate change impacts | What is storm surge?
Home » Europe News » Polish PM's aide, target…

Polish PM’s aide, target of email hacking, resigns

The Associated Press

September 30, 2022, 8:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish prime minister’s chief of staff, whose emails were hacked and published over many months, resigned on Friday.

Michal Dworczyk and other members of the government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki have said they believe the hacking was part of a Russian disinformation campaign carried out by the Russian and Belarusian secret services.

Dworczyk said he was resigning for personal reasons and because he felt that he could not work in that position as effectively as before. He had held the job for five years.

Hackers broke into a private email account that Dworczyk used for state business. Beginning last year they began publishing his private messages.

Morawiecki has criticised media which which have published the messages, saying they had fallen into a trap set by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

One leaked message appeared to show the government discussing cases under review by the constitutional court with its chief justice, an apparent violation of judicial independence.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Veteran records bill advances in Senate, but panel deadlocks on NARA nominee

Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

Several military branches poised to miss recruitment targets for fiscal 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up