RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Home » Europe News » Official: Gas leaks around…

Official: Gas leaks around 1/3 of Denmark’s CO2 emissions

The Associated Press

September 28, 2022, 12:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish official says the Nord Stream gas leaks in the Baltic Sea could emit the equivalent of one third of Denmark’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions.

Kristoffer Böttzauw, head of the Danish Energy Agency, said Wednesday that the emissions from the three gas leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines correspond to approximately 32% of annual Danish CO2 emissions.

The Danish emissions in 2020 were approximately 45 million tonnes of CO2.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Remembering Mike Causey: Federal community loses a peerless reporter – and a friend

McDonough says VA needs to hire 45K nurses over next 3 years to keep up with attrition

You don’t speak DoDAF? The Navy feels your pain with its new plain language design concept

Income plays a role in participants’ likeliness to change TSP contributions, FRTIB finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up