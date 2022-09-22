RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukrainian forces recover bodies in battlefields | North Korea denies sending arms to Russia | Zelenskyy vows Ukraine will win | UN tries to broker safety at nuke plant
Home » Europe News » Cyberattack steals passenger data…

Cyberattack steals passenger data from Portuguese airline

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 5:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s national airline TAP Air Portugal says hackers obtained the personal data of some of its customers and have published the information on the dark web.

No payment data was taken in the cyberattack, the flag carrier said in a statement late Wednesday.

The attack began almost a month ago and is being investigated by Portuguese authorities, with the help of specialists from Microsoft, the airline said.

The hackers obtained the name, nationality, sex, date of birth and address, email and telephone contact details, the airline said, without elaborating.

Portuguese newspaper Expresso said a hacker group called Ragnar Locker was offering the information of 1.5 million TAP Air Portugal customers on the dark web.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA EHR ‘not even close’ to meeting patient needs right now, deputy secretary tells senators

2022 Sammies honors latest crop of federal unsung heroes

National Guard recruitment challenges grow over refusals to comply with COVID vaccine mandate

House heightens calls to change feds' Social Security benefits, workplace safety plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up