LONDON (AP) — British prime minister and senior lawmakers take oath to King Charles III in House of Commons.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 10, 2022, 8:09 AM
LONDON (AP) — British prime minister and senior lawmakers take oath to King Charles III in House of Commons.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.