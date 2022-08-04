WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
Home » Europe News » Norway's king hospitalized due…

Norway’s king hospitalized due to fever; in stable condition

The Associated Press

August 4, 2022, 11:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HELSINKI (AP) — Norway’s 85-year-old King Harald V has been admitted to a hospital in the capital Oslo due to an examination relating to fever, the Norwegian palace said in a brief statement Thursday.

“His Majesty The King was admitted to Rikshospitalet today for investigation for fever,” the royal household said, adding that the monarch’s condition is stable.

Rikshospitalet is part of the Oslo University Hospital, the main hospital in Oslo.

In March, Harald tested positive for COVID-19, with mild symptoms. He went through a successful operation to replace a heart valve in October 2020 after being hospitalized with breathing difficulties.

Harald’s duties as Norway’s head of state are ceremonial, and he holds no political power. He ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, on Jan. 17, 1991.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Europe News | World News

Senate Dems introduce bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing

Water water everywhere: EPA using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds to make it safer to drink

Federal workforce attrition rises back up to pre-pandemic levels

VA needs funds after staffing shortages

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up