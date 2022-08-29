RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission | Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline
Bodies of 7 migrants found off Spain’s southeastern coast

The Associated Press

August 29, 2022, 12:26 PM

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police said Monday they have found the bodies of seven migrants they believe may have drowned while trying to reach Spain in a boat.

The bodies were found between Sunday and Monday in waters in three areas off southeastern Spain, the Civil Guard said in a statement. Police believe the seven were of north African origin. They are investigating if they had been in a boat that was found adrift on Saturday with one migrant alive onboard.

Thousands of migrants from northwest and sub-Saharan African countries try to reach Spain by boat each year. Many die in the attempt.

