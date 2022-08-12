WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
Home » Europe News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

August 12, 2022, 7:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

August 4 – 11, 2022

From the opening of the European Championships in Munich to the victory of Real Madrid’s fifth UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki, to the funerals of civilian bodies exhumed from a mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine, to the rescued migrants at the sea near Lampedusa and the presidential election in Kenya, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Athens chief photographer Thanassis Stavrakis.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

From IT to workforce to CX, agencies must justify their investments decisions in 2024

Commerce, NASA leaning on the Evidence Act to push common priorities

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up