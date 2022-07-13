RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin critic charged | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Russia fines Apple to limit anti-war info | Putin to visit Iran amid US warning | LeBron criticizes US efforts to bring Griner home
Home » Europe News » Firefighting helicopter crashes off…

Firefighting helicopter crashes off Greek island; 2 dead

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 4:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two members of a helicopter crew battling a forest fire on the Greek island of Samos died when it crashed into the sea, authorities said Wednesday.

A Romanian national and a Greek liaison officer died in the crash, while two Moldovan nationals survived, a Coast Guard spokeswoman told the Associated Press.

The Soviet-era Mi-8 helicopter, leased for firefighting operations from Ukraine, took off from Samos at 4:39 p.m. and crashed off the island at 5:55 p.m.

Nine vessels, five from the Coast Guard, two from the army and two private, as well as a helicopter, took part in the rescue operation, the spokeswoman said.

All the island’s 27 firefighters plus four planes and a helicopter were fighting the blaze in a forested area on Samos, which lies close to the Turkish coast. The flames were being fanned by high winds, the Fire Service said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

The federal pay gap is shrinking, but advocacy groups are calling for more

Dettelbach becomes head of ATF, 1st confirmed chief in years

Long-time GSA executive Bennett passes away; CISA, NOAA, FBI gain new IT leaders

Return-to-office plans a major cause for decline in 2021 Best Places to Work results

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up