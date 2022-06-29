FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Southern Austria hit by mudslides after heavy rainfall

The Associated Press

June 29, 2022, 5:27 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Austria declared a civil emergency Wednesday after some villages in the southern state of Carinthia were cut off by mudslides and flooding following heavy rainfall.

Public broadcaster ORF reported that residents of Treffen and Arriach were told to seek safety in the upper levels of their houses.

Several people who were trapped in their homes had to be airlifted to safety with helicopters.

A storm late Tuesday had brought severe winds and heavy rain to the region.

