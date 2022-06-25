OSLO, Norway (AP) — Oslo Pride organizers have canceled Saturday’s Pride parade after overnight mass shooting.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 25, 2022, 2:50 AM
OSLO, Norway (AP) — Oslo Pride organizers have canceled Saturday’s Pride parade after overnight mass shooting.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.