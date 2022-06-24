SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Home » Europe News » 2 killed in mass…

2 killed in mass shooting in Norway; more than a dozen hurt

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 11:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Two people were killed and more than a dozen injured early Saturday in a mass shooting in Oslo, Norwegian police said, as the city was gearing up for an annual Pride parade.

The shooting happened outside a bar in the downtown area of the Norwegian capital, police said.

A suspect was arrested and police don’t believe any other people were involved, police spokesman Tore Barstad said.

He said the motive was not immediately known and that it wasn’t clear whether the shooting had any connection to the Pride parade that was to be held Saturday in Oslo.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

Agencies need customer experience 'quarterback' and scorecard to track progress, experts say

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up