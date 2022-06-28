BERLIN (AP) — A 101-year-old man was convicted of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on Tuesday for serving at…

BERLIN (AP) — A 101-year-old man was convicted of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on Tuesday for serving at the Nazis’ Sachsenhausen concentration camp during World War II.

The Neuruppin Regional Court sentenced him to five years in prison.

The man, who was not identified, had denied working as an SS guard at the camp and aiding and abetting the murder of thousands of prisoners.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.