BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch has proposed a ban on the sale of flavored heated tobacco products…

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch has proposed a ban on the sale of flavored heated tobacco products as part of its plan to fight cancer.

The European Commission said in a statement Wednesday that its proposal comes in response to a significant increase in the volume of such products sold across the 27-nation bloc.

A recent commission study showed a 10% increase in sales of heated tobacco products in more than five member nations.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.