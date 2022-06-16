RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: French, German, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv | US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | Mines take lives in Ukraine
Home » Europe News » Bank of England raises…

Bank of England raises interest rates by quarter-percentage point amid rising inflation

The Associated Press

June 16, 2022, 7:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Bank of England raises interest rates by quarter-percentage point amid rising inflation.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DISA's HaCC prioritizing customers over technology

IRS gets $1B funding increase in draft FY 2023 bill from House appropriators

CDAO sees contracting as a way to build innovation

VA looks to overhaul pay, 'antiquated' hiring processes in major veteran care bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up