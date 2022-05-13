RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company for staying in Russia | Rand Paul stalls quick OK of Ukraine package
Home » Europe News » WNBA's Griner appears in…

WNBA’s Griner appears in Moscow court for detention hearing

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 8:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UPDATED at 8:29 a.m.: The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner says her pre-trial detention in Russia is extended by one month.

AT 8:12 a.m.:

MOSCOW (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in a Moscow court Friday for a hearing on whether her detention will be extended.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The Biden administration says Griner, 31, is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Other Sports News | Sports | World News

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

USPS board is now mostly Biden picks following latest Senate confirmations

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up