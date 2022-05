ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s leader voices strong objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, claims they’re too lax on…

Listen now to WTOP News

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s leader voices strong objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, claims they’re too lax on Kurdish militants.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.