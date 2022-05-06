RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
Shooting at Dutch care home kills 2, seriously wounds 2

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 7:08 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police in the Netherlands said Friday that two people have been killed and two seriously wounded in a shooting at a countryside care home and farm near the city of Rotterdam.

Rotterdam police tweeted that “the suspect has been arrested and the firearm has been seized,” following the incident at Molensingel, on the outskirts of Alblasserdam.

“The witnesses are being taken care of, help is being arranged for them,” police said. No further details about the shooting were provided.

Dutch media reported that first responders and a number of helicopters were out in force at the scene. People were urged to stay away from the area.

The care home houses young people and adults who are trying to get their lives back on track, according to regional broadcaster Rijnmond. Children, youths and people with disabilities work at the farm.

