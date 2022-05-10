MADRID (AP) — Reports: Spain’s Cabinet has dismissed the country’s intelligence chief amid phone hacking scandals.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
May 10, 2022, 5:11 AM
MADRID (AP) — Reports: Spain’s Cabinet has dismissed the country’s intelligence chief amid phone hacking scandals.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.