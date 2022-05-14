RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
Home » Europe News » French scientist leading nuclear…

French scientist leading nuclear fusion project dies at 72

The Associated Press

May 14, 2022, 9:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Bernard Bigot, a French scientist leading a vast international effort to demonstrate that nuclear fusion can be a viable source of energy, has died. He was 72.

The organization behind the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, or ITER, said Bigot died Saturday from an unspecified illness. The organization’s director general since March 2015, Bigot was approaching the midway point of his second term, due to end in 2025.

An ITER statement described his death as “a tragic blow to the global fusion community.”

His deputy, Eisuke Tada, will take over leadership of the ITER project during the search for Bigot’s successor.

Unlike existing fission reactors that produce radioactive waste and sometimes catastrophic meltdowns, proponents of fusion say it offers a clean and virtually limitless supply of energy if scientists and engineers can harness it.

ITER project members — China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the United States — are building a doughnut-shaped device called a tokamak in Saint-Paul-les-Durance in southern France. It is billed as the world’s largest science project. The aim is to trap hydrogen that’s been heated to 150 million degrees Celsius (270 million Fahrenheit) for long enough to allow atoms to fuse together.

The process results in the release of large amounts of heat. While ITER won’t generate electricity, scientists hope it will demonstrate that such a fusion reactor can produce more energy than it consumes.

ITER is now more than 75% complete and scientists aim to fire up the reactor by early 2026.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Europe News | Science News | World News

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

USPS board's governors now mostly Biden picks following latest Senate confirmations

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up