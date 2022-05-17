RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine mounts rescue effort at steel mill | 'Double standard' on Ukrainian refugees | From civilian to soldier | GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine
Home » Europe News » Eagles of Death Metal…

Eagles of Death Metal band testifies about Bataclan attack

The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 7:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Performers from California rock band Eagles of Death Metal testified Tuesday in a Paris court about the night Islamic State group extremists stormed their concert at the Bataclan theater, killing scores of people in France’s worst attack in generations.

The band members, singer Jesse Hughes and guitarist Eden Galindo, are among the survivors and witnesses to the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks, and are civil parties to the case.

The sole surviving member of the attack team, Salah Abdeslam, is the key defendant. He has been defiant and contradictory in his testimony, but he broke down in court last month and asked for forgiveness and expressed condolences for the victims.

All the other attackers blew themselves up or were killed by police.

Survivors and families of victims see the exceptional, monthslong trial as a crucial chance for justice and closure seven years after the attacks on the Bataclan, Paris cafes and the national stadium, which killed 130 people.

The trial began in September and is expected to wrap up next month.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Space National Guard still up in the air but lawmakers want to move forward

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

Is Energy’s decision not to name a political appointee to oversee cyber a mistake?

Proposed NIH budget boost spending for experimentation, examines lower grant funding for minority scientists

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up