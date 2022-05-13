RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company for staying in Russia | Rand Paul stalls quick OK of Ukraine package
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 2:52 AM

May 6-May 12, 2022

From the third month of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and efforts to evacuate civilians, to the state opening of the British Parliament and the royal garden party in London, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Petr Josek in Prague.

