Software glitch halts trains across the Netherlands

The Associated Press

April 3, 2022, 6:58 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Trains operated by the national rail network were halted across the Netherlands Sunday by what the operator called a technical problem.

Erik Kroeze, a spokesman for railway operator NS, said the problem was in a planning software system. He said there were no indications it was caused by a cyberattack.

NS said trains would be halted until 5 p.m. while it sought to fix the problem.

“We are working hard on recovery, but unfortunately it is not yet possible to say how long this situation will last,” NS said in a statement on its website.

Regional trains run by other operators were still running, NS said.

