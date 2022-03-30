RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian pledge draws skepticism | UN: Ukraine's food crisis is worst since WWII | Soccer club owner Abramovich seen at talks | How to help
UK to withdraw judges from Hong Kong’s top court, says remaining would ‘legitimize oppression’

The Associated Press

March 30, 2022, 4:24 AM

LONDON (AP) — UK to withdraw judges from Hong Kong’s top court, says remaining would ‘legitimize oppression.’

