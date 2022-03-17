RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian attacks batter Ukraine | Protecting Ukrainian leaders | Zelenskyy pleads for help to Congress | How to help
Home » Europe News » Germany mulls COVID-19 vaccine…

Germany mulls COVID-19 vaccine mandate, easing restrictions

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 6:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Lawmakers in Germany are debating a possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate as the country hit a new record for the number of newly confirmed cases Thursday. Still, some government officials are championing an easing of restrictions.

The country’s disease control agency reported 294,931 new cases in the past 24 hours. The Robert Koch Institute said there have been a further 278 COVID-related deaths, taking the toll since the start of the pandemic to 126,420.

A final decision on an initial proposal to make vaccinations compulsory for all adults in Germany isn’t expected for several weeks. Opponents of this measure have suggested mandatory vaccination only for people over 50, while others reject the idea altogether.

Despite the infection rate being far higher than in many neighboring countries, government officials have defended plans to let some of the Germany’s restrictions expire on Sunday.

“It’s a step toward normality and I say that’s what we need,” Finance Minister Christian Lindner told public broadcaster ARD.

The government wants to let Germany’s 16 states decide for themselves where targeted restrictions are required, rather than impose nationwide rules.

Germany’s powerful industry lobby group BDI warned against a “generous” lifting of measures, saying it would be irresponsible in light of the spike in infections.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up