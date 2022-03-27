RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Rocket attacks hit Lviv | How would war crimes be prosecuted? | Live updates | How to help
Home » Europe News » German state election offers…

German state election offers 1st test since Scholz took over

The Associated Press

March 27, 2022, 3:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — The western German state of Saarland is holding an election Sunday that offers the country’s first test at the ballot box since Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s national government took office in December.

Polls before the election for the state legislature point to a solid lead for Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats in a region led since 1999 by the center-right Christian Democratic Union party of former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

That doesn’t necessarily have much to do with what has been a turbulent first 100 days for Scholz’s three-party coalition, during which Russia’s war in Ukraine prompted the chancellor to upend German defense policy and Germany to welcome large numbers of refugees. Germany also is grappling with a persistent wave of coronavirus infections, recently seeing over 200,000 cases per day.

All the same, it’s the first of three state elections within two months — all in regions currently led by CDU governors — that will help set the political tone for the coming year. The most important vote, on May 15, is in Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Saarland, located on the French border, is one of Germany’s smallest states with nearly 1 million residents. It has been run for the past decade by a coalition of the CDU and the Social Democrats.

This time, polls show Social Democrat Anke Rehlinger — the state’s deputy governor and economy minister since 2014 — as voters’ favored candidate. Center-right incumbent Tobias Hans is trailing.

The CDU’s new national leader, Friedrich Merz, is downplaying the significance of his party’s poll showing before Sunday’s vote, citing local factors.

“We have always been good in Saarland when the left was divided, and that is over now,” Merz said.

He pointed to a sharp decline in support for the hard-left Left Party, whose co-founder — Oskar Lafontaine, a one-time Social Democrat who was Saarland’s governor in the 1980s and 1990s — recently left the party. It only narrowly avoided being ejected from the German parliament in September’s national election.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

IRS brings teleworking staff back to office in phased reentry starting in May

From ‘partner’ to ‘regulatory enforcer’: CISA takes on complex cyber incident reporting mandate

USPS doubles initial order for electric vehicles under next-generation fleet contract

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up