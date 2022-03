KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — City government of Mariupol reports 300 dead in last week’s airstrike on theater used as bomb…

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — City government of Mariupol reports 300 dead in last week’s airstrike on theater used as bomb shelter, citing witnesses.

