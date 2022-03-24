RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Key things to know | UN to vote on blaming Russia | Biden meets with Western allies | Ukraine president pleads for worldwide support | US says Russian troops committed war crimes
Home » Europe News » Biden, world leaders open…

Biden, world leaders open first of trio of summits focusing on Russian war in Ukraine

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 5:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Biden, world leaders open first of trio of summits focusing on Russian war in Ukraine.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New bill would mandate legacy IT inventories, modernization plans

CDO Council sees ‘unique opportunity’ to elevate data talent across government

State Department shifting power to the end user as telework stays mainstream

CISA highlights new reporting hotline amid warnings about potential Russian cyber attacks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up