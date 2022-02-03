OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Hundreds of Tibetans protest outside IOC headquarters

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 9:20 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Hundreds of Tibetans marched Thursday outside the Swiss headquarters of the International Olympic Committee, demanding freedom for their region as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Games.

Waving placards bearing messages like “Save Tibet” and “No More Bloody Games,” Tibetan expatriates from across Europe sought to send a message to China’s ruling Communist Party.

Behind a tiny police escort, demonstrators waving scores of Tibetan flags were joined by a handful of men in monk-like robes and about a dozen supporters of China’s Muslim Uyghur minority.

China doesn’t recognize the self-declared Tibetan government-in-exile and accuses exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama of seeking to separate Tibet from China.

